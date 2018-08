EMBED >More News Videos Part 2 with Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo.

EMBED >More News Videos Part 3 with Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo

TLC's "Long Island Medium," Theresa Caputo brought the spirits out in the "Windy City Live" studio.Visit Theresa's website here:Visit the "Long Island Medium" website here:Follow Theresa on Instagram @theresacaputo New episodes of "Long Island Medium" air on TLC Sundays at 7 p.m.