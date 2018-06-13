WINDY CITY LIVE

Mark Toland, mind reader, performs at Green House Theatre

Chicagoan Mark Toland is a mind reader, but also stresses it is all entertainment. (WLS)

Chicagoan Mark Toland is a mind reader, but also stresses it is all entertainment. Even so, his psychological illusions are mind blowing. He stopped by WCL to talk about his skills and his Chicago shows.

On Wednesday, he performs at the Green House Theatre, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave. on the city's North Side.

You may get an invite to the show if you sign up for his mailing list!

For tickets to his Chicago shows:
http://www.marktoland.com/live/

For more on Mark visit his website:
http://www.marktoland.com

Mark's YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/MarkTolandLive/videos
