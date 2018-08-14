WINDY CITY LIVE

Oscar-nominated Steve James directs 'America To Me'

EMBED </>More Videos

Oscar-nominated director, Steve James joined us to talk about his new 10 part docu-series along with two of the students from the series, Caroline Robling-Griest and Grant Lee.

Oscar-nominated director, Steve James joined us to talk about his new 10 part docu-series along with two of the students from the series, Caroline Robling-Griest and Grant Lee.

The series observes racial, economic and class issues in today's classrooms as 12 students of Chicagoland's elite Oak Park and River Forest High School are profiled for a year.

The ten part docu-series premieres on STARZ cable network on August 26th 9pm CST.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEhigh school
WINDY CITY LIVE
Pillow Talk: Overseas Romance
Val's planning a very special Sweet 16 for her daughter
'Rad Girls Can' & 2 local girls making a big difference
Hip-hop superstar G-Eazy shares some cocktail recipes, talks about Endless Summer Tour
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pillow Talk: Overseas Romance
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
Annual Broadway in Chicago concert in Millennium Park Monday
Hip-hop superstar G-Eazy shares some cocktail recipes, talks about Endless Summer Tour
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Attorney fatally shot in Northfield; suspect arrested after Winnetka standoff
Opening statements begin in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Trump Tower sued for violating clean water laws, jeopardizing fish life
TSA launches 3D scanning technology at 15 airports
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
Genoa, Italy bridge collapse kills at least 22 on crowded highway
Tasty options, job opportunities abound at new Midway Airport food hall
FDA expands blood pressure drug recall due to cancer concerns
Show More
Man charged in stabbing after Steak 'n Shake drive-thru fight
Girls escape kidnap attempt by fighting, throwing hot coffee on suspect
Police: Man killed when he rammed woman's car after fight
Unleashed pit bull viciously attacks small dog on camera
Not 'Stand Your Ground:' Charge filed in Florida parking spot shooting
More News