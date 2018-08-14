Oscar-nominated Steve James directs 'America To Me'

Oscar-nominated director, Steve James joined us to talk about his new 10 part docu-series along with two of the students from the series, Caroline Robling-Griest and Grant Lee.
The series observes racial, economic and class issues in today's classrooms as 12 students of Chicagoland's elite Oak Park and River Forest High School are profiled for a year.
The ten part docu-series premieres on STARZ cable network on August 26th 9pm CST.
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEhigh school
entertainmentWindy City LIVEhigh school