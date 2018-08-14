Oscar-nominated Steve James directs 'America To Me'

Oscar-nominated director, Steve James joined us to talk about his new 10 part docu-series along with two of the students from the series, Caroline Robling-Griest and Grant Lee.The series observes racial, economic and class issues in today's classrooms as 12 students of Chicagoland's elite Oak Park and River Forest High School are profiled for a year.The ten part docu-series premieres on STARZ cable network on August 26th 9pm CST.