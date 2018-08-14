Pillow Talk: Overseas Romance

"Travel Explorer" from Hinsdale wrote in to say: "I was working teaching overseas and I met a guy last year. We both agreed that we didn't want a relationship then then things got intimate. I was never physically attracted to him, but he treated me like a princess and I grew to care for him... Now I moved back to the states and I get annoyed with him. I feel like I am bored and I met someone new. Do I tell him? We are not in a relationship. Do I owe him the 'talk' about where our relationship is going?"
Val, Ryan and comedian Russ Williamson shared advice.
