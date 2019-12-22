Wrigleyville transforms into a winter wonderland with holiday-themed pup-up bars

Participating bars and restaurants throughout the Lakeview East Neighborhood will be transforming their venues into seasonal escapes for Chicago to celebrate with festive decor, food and drinks, and activities.
These pop up experiences vary across denominations and themes. Participating bars have also partnered with the organization Toys for Tots, and will include bins for donation at the venue, with daily collection. Several will accept a toy donation in lieu of the cover fee for entrance.
8 Crazy Nights
The Graystone Tavern
3441 N. Sheffield
Dec. 1 - 31
Mondays - Fridays: 4 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Saturdays - 11 a.m. - 3 a.m.
Sundays 11a.m.- 2 a.m.
This no-cover Hanukkah pop-up includes fun decor, food, drinks, and Schmaltz beers on tap! Classic Eastern European Jewish dishes will be served, such as matzo ball soup, latkes, and brisket.
Christmas Club
Country Club
3462 N. Clark
Nov. 20 - Jan. 1
Mondays - Thursdays: 4 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Fridays - Sundays: 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.
This no-cover pop up includes two floors and appearances by Santa, as well as other various Christmas characters. Three different rooms in three different bars, and guest DJs every week.
Elf'd Up
Stretch
3485 N. Clark
Nov. 20 - Jan. 21
Tuesdays - Fridays: 5 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Saturdays: 12 p.m. - 3 a.m.
Sundays: 12 p.m. - 2 a.m.
This Elf movie-themed pop up will offer specialty cocktails, rotating season drafts, a themed food menu, including Buddy's Breakfast Pasta! There will even be weekly appearances of Buddy the Elf Thursday through Saturday (anytime between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m.). Elf trivia will be on Dec. 4, 11, and 18 at 7 p.m. Buddy's Brunch will happen every Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (The pop up will be closed Dec. 2)
Griswold's Christmas Vacation Pop-up Bar
Houndstooth Saloon
3369 N. Clark
Nov. 17 - Feb. 9
11 a.m. - 2 a.m.
There will be Griswold and 80's themed food, drinks, and specials, and the bar will feature Uncle Eddy's decked out 1977 RV, and three themed rooms, The Griswold living room, the tiki Bar, and Clark's attic. Cousin Eddie will stop by in the RV to hand out hot chocolate and cocktails on opening day, and there will be a champagne toast at midnight each night! The $5 cover goes into effect after 5pm, or you may donate a toy to Toys for Tots in lieu of the cover fee.
Jingle Junkie
Roadhouse 66
3478 N. Clark
Nov. 27 - Jan. 6
Mondays - Fridays: 10 a.m. - 2 a.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 3 a.m.
Sundays: 10 a.m. - 2 a.m.
This pop up will consist of a heated ski lodge-inspired patio with seasonal beers and cocktails, and festive food.
John Vincent Holiday Pop-up Shows
Rizzo's Bar & Inn/365-viii
3658 N. Clark
Thursday, Dec. 5th 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6th: 8 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12th: 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15th: 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19th: 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20th: 8 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21st: 8 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22nd: 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
John Vincent is a local legendary performer, entertaining crowds of all types and varieties with his covers of Frank Sinatra, Louis B. Armstrong, Johnny Cash and more. He is also the current resident National Anthem singer for the Chicago Cubs. The December 12 pop up show will be a special Sinatra birthday performance! For guests aged 21 and older, ticket costs vary from $10 - $160. $10 offers standing room admission, or you may get a table for two for $40, a table for four for $80, or a cabana for eight for $160.
Mistletoe
Hush Money/Mordecai
3632 N. Clark
Nov. 22 - Jan. 1
Tuesdays - Wednesdays: 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Thursdays - Fridays: 5 p.m. - 12 a.m.
Saturdays: 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.
Sundays: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The second floor of Mordecai (Hush Money) will be decked out in holiday decor, and there will be a special holiday cocktail menu!
Rock N Roll Christmas
HVAC Pub
3530 N. Clark
Dec. 21 - Jan. 31, 2020
Thursdays - Saturdays: 5 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Rotating holiday themed specials will be offered, and admission fees are dependent on planned shows/events/concerts. You may substitute the cover fee with a toy donation. There will be an ugly Christmas sweater contest with a $100 prize.
Rudolph's Christmas Bar
Casey Moran's
3660 N. Clark
Nov. 22 - Jan. 6
Mondays - Thursdays: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Fridays: 4 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Saturdays: 11 a.m. - 3 a.m.
Sundays: 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Multiple bars within Rudolph's Christmas Bar will include: Grinch's Piano Bar, Frosty's Rooftop, Rudolph's Lounge, and more. They will be partnering with Toys for Tots and will have on-site bins for donations with daily collection. Purchase tickets in advance; door ticket price subject to change.
Santa Baby Christmas Bar
Deuce's Major League Bar
3505 N. Clark
Nov. 20 - Jan. 6
Mondays - Thursdays: 1 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Fridays: 1 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Saturdays: 11 a.m. - 3 a.m.
Sundays: 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.
21+ after 8 p.m.
This pop up includes multiple bars, a Gingerbread Village, Alpine Ski Lounge, Santa's Workshop, Winter Wonderland, and more. They will be partnering with Toys for Tots and will have on-site bins for donations with daily collection. Purchase tickets in advance; door ticket price subject to change.
Santa's Workshop
Old Crow Smokehouse
3506 N. Clark
Mondays - Fridays: 4 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Saturdays - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 2 a.m.
A country-style Christmas, the all-ages, no-cover popup will feature special menus, massive holiday décor, and three floors of festivities for a season-long celebration. There will be several giant Christmas trees and Santas, as well as two enormous rocking chairs, perfect for a photo op. See Santa take off in his reindeer run sleigh and roast marshmallows while Christmas movies play on the screens.
Winterland
Gallagher Way
3635 N. Clark
Nov. 22 - Feb. 16
Winterland includes the return of the famous Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville, ice skating on an 8,000-square-foot ice rink, curling and skating lessons, Santa's Workshop, wreath making classes, oversized decorative winter characters, holiday movies and much more. This year's transformation will include a 30-foot holiday tree underneath the Wrigley Field Marquee, a tree lot at Big Star Wrigleyville, holiday programming at Hotel Zachary, Hush Money, Lucky Dorr, Smoke Daddy Wrigleyville and other restaurants around Gallagher Way, plus even more decorative lights around Gallagher Way.
To learn more about the Winter Wonderland, visit https://lakevieweast.com/wrigleyville-wonderland/.