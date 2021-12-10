teen killed

Evanston shooting: Chicago man charged in gas station shooting that killed teen, injured 4 others

Two teen victims remain hospitalized
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Niles North student killed in Evanston shooting

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police say they have arrested the driver of the getaway car in an Evanston shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy and wounded four other teens last month.

Leonard Galvez, 19, is facing one count of first degree murder and four counts of attempted murder, Evanston police announced Friday. He appeared in bond court Friday and is being held without bond.

Police said Galvez drove away from the scene after five people were shot outside a Mobil station in the 1900-block of Green Bay Road on Nov. 29.

SEE ALSO | Evanston shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 teens wounded near gas station on Green Bay Road

Carl Dennison, of Skokie, was killed. He was a 17-year-old senior at Niles North High School.

Carl Dennison was killed in an Evanston gas station shooting. He was a 17-year-old senior at Niles North High School.



Surveillance video from a Shell station across the street showed people running and a car suddenly reversing as a person is seen limping away.

Four other teens ranging in age from 14-18 years old were also shot, police said. Two victims, a 14-year-old female and a 17-year-old male, remain hospitalized.

Evanston police said their investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.
