expressway shooting

New Illinois State Police map plots every reported expressway shooting since 2019

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police have launched a new tool to battle expressway shootings.

The new interactive map plots out every reported shooting on every Illinois expressway since 2019. It provides details on the locations, timing and whether there were injuries or deaths linked to the shooting.

"We want to provide this information to the general public, community stakeholders, our traffic safety partners, other first responders, and our law enforcement partners to assure them that we are committed to our mission of ensuring public safety on our expressway systems," ISP Director
Brendan F. Kelly said in a written statement. "Knowing when and where these violent crimes are being committed, provides us with another tool to combating these violent and senseless crimes."

There have been 13 expressway shootings so far this year.

You can view the interactive map on the Illinois State Police website.
Related topics:
illinoisexpressway shootingchicago shootingillinois
