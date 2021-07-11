Stevenson Expressway shooting leaves person critically wounded, ISP says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A gunman opened fire on the Stevenson Expressway, critically injuring one person early Sunday morning.Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting incident that took place just before 4:30 a.m. southbound near the Pulaski, on the city's Southwest Side.When police arrived, they found a white Jeep across two lanes of traffic with multiple bullet holes, police said.One person inside the vehicle was wounded in the shooting, according to state police.Three other people inside the vehicle were not injured.The victim was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.There's no word yet on an offender.