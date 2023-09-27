These getaways are where you can find Illinois' best fall colors.

When and where you can experience Illinois' best fall colors

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the early days of fall, and with that comes bright color changes that are already seen on some trees.

Illinois has a "fall color tracker" to pinpoint specific dates for where and when to see the red, yellow and gold foliage.

Daniel Thomas, deputy director for the Illinois Office of Tourism, shared how to get the most out of this fall in Illinois on ABC7 Chicago Wednesday.

"We got so many outdoor parks, and you can use our Illinois 'leaf tracker' to perfectly plan your getaway," Thomas said.

Starved Rock, Matthiessen and Buffalo state parks are perfect destinations to experience all of fall's colors this autumn season.

Thomas said you can expect to see peak fall colors in the third and fourth week of October.

"These majestic colors can be tracked using the fall colors tracker," Thomas said.

If you need to stay close to town, Thomas suggests Starved Rock State Park, as it is a favorite getaway for the weekends.

Find more information about the "leaf tracker" at Fall Colors Trip Planner.

Check out everything you can do this fall in Illinois at enjoyillinois.com.