AARP honors Illinois caregivers with 'Portraits of Care'

"Portraits of Care" is the latest mural project by AARP. It is in honor of National Family Caregivers Month. At 6 locations around Chicago, portraits of caregivers from that specific neighborhood are displayed to remind people of the 1.5 million caregivers here in Illinois who are dedicated to helping their senior loved ones.
Here are the locations:
Uptown
Bridgeview Bank
4753 N. Broadway
Chicago, IL. 60640
Lakeview
UPS Store
3501 N Southport Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Little Village
Second Federal Bank
3960 W 26th Street
Chicago, IL 60623
Chinatown
Chinese American Museum of Chicago
238 W 23rd Street
Chicago, IL 60616
Beverly
Beverly Arts Center
2407 W 111th Street
Chicago, IL 60655
Bronzeville
Gallery Guichard
436 E 47th St
Chicago, IL 60653
To find out more about this project, and everything AARP has to offer, visit their website: aarp.org/chicago
https://local.aarp.org/chicago-il/?cmp=SNG-RDRCT-AARPLOCAL-TVRADIO-CHICAGO-IL
