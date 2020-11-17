AARP honors Illinois caregivers with 'Portraits of Care'

Uptown

Lakeview

Little Village

Chinatown

Beverly

Bronzeville

"Portraits of Care" is the latest mural project by AARP. It is in honor of National Family Caregivers Month. At 6 locations around Chicago, portraits of caregivers from that specific neighborhood are displayed to remind people of the 1.5 million caregivers here in Illinois who are dedicated to helping their senior loved ones.Here are the locations:Bridgeview Bank4753 N. BroadwayChicago, IL. 60640UPS Store3501 N Southport AveChicago, IL 60657Second Federal Bank3960 W 26th StreetChicago, IL 60623Chinese American Museum of Chicago238 W 23rd StreetChicago, IL 60616Beverly Arts Center2407 W 111th StreetChicago, IL 60655Gallery Guichard436 E 47th StChicago, IL 60653To find out more about this project, and everything AARP has to offer, visit their website: aarp.org/chicagohttps://local.aarp.org/chicago-il/?cmp=SNG-RDRCT-AARPLOCAL-TVRADIO-CHICAGO-IL