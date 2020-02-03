Family demands justice for nurse killed in Little Village drive-by after suspect acquitted of previous weapons charge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a nurse killed in a Little Village drive-by shooting is demanding justice following a new development in the case.

Frank Aguilar was shot and killed last November in the West Side neighborhood.

Armando Lopez, 19, is facing a murder charge in the shooting. Prosecutors allege Lopez was driving the night of the fatal drive-by shooting that authorities believe mistakenly targeted Aguilar as a rival.

A 19-year-old man is charged with the murder of a nurse killed in a drive-by-shooting in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood in November.



He was arrested four days after the shooting following a police chase and crash.

At the time, Lopez was out on bond for another weapons charge, but community activist Raul Montes Jr. said a judge just acquitted him of that charge.

Abel Aguilar says he can't believe his son, Frank Aguilar, is gone. Aguilar wants justice



The decision is raising alarms for Aguilar's family, who gathered at the place where he died on Sunday.

Aguilar, a nurse at Misericordia, was carrying in laundry to his sister's Little Village home when he was shot and killed on November 12, 2019.
