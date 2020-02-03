Family demands justice for nurse killed in Little Village drive-by after suspect acquitted of previous weapons charge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5750140" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 19-year-old man is charged with the murder of a nurse killed in a drive-by-shooting in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood in November.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a nurse killed in a Little Village drive-by shooting is demanding justice following a new development in the case.Frank Aguilar was shot and killed last November in the West Side neighborhood.Armando Lopez, 19, is facing a murder charge in the shooting. Prosecutors allege Lopez was driving the night of the fatal drive-by shooting that authorities believe mistakenly targeted Aguilar as a rival.He was arrested four days after the shooting following a police chase and crash.At the time, Lopez was out on bond for another weapons charge, but community activist Raul Montes Jr. said a judge just acquitted him of that charge.The decision is raising alarms for Aguilar's family, who gathered at the place where he died on Sunday.Aguilar, a nurse at Misericordia, was carrying in laundry to his sister's Little Village home when he was shot and killed on November 12, 2019.