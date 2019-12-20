holiday

The good, the great and how to solve the howling at Santa

The perfect holiday picture with Santa may not always go as planned.

So what do you do to get the picture you want with everyone smiling?

Good Morning America viewers shared some of their top tips.

RELATED: 'Santa doesn't have a color': Santa Larry continues to spread holiday joy around US

Paula Faye Everett from Salem, Illinois said to use video mode on your phone camera and attach your phone to a tripod. They most likely won't even notice they are being recorded and you'll be able to then take snap shots of the video.

"My youngest hates strangers. So I usually wait until the very last second and then drop him in their lap, run off camera and either play 'Baby Shark' or rattle a pack of fruit snacks, and that usually gets him to smile" said fellow GMA viewer, Katie Kolman.

Photographer Karen Haberberg says that when it comes to holiday photos, you can turn those holiday tears into holiday cheer.

"Always make sure that they've eaten and that they're rested," Haberberg said. "Preparing your kids. Also prepare yourself. Even if the photo doesn't come out perfectly or what you had envisioned, it might still be a great holiday photo."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingholidaysanta clauschristmasu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
Sam's Toy Box: Tactile toys
Sam's Toy Box: Toys to cut down on screen time
Mayor Lightfoot joins annual Christmas in the Wards shopping spree
Former Bears player joins charity to surprise Englewood students with Christmas gifts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, baby killed in unincorporated Lake Villa crash; 4 injured
Robbers pretending to be customers targeting taxi drivers on Near North Side, police say
Teen faces life in prison for killing alleged sex trafficker
Baby, body found in Texas believed to be missing mom, daughter
Shoplifting concerns rise as retailers target Kim Foxx
2019 Great Chicago Light Fight champ crowned
Officials break ground on new Union Station tower
Show More
Car drags woman 75 yards during violent purse-snatching
EB lanes of I-290 reopen after multi-vehicle crash in Addison
Palace: Prince Philip, 98, admitted to a London hospital
Biochemist Camille Schrier is crowned Miss America
Officials warn holiday travelers not to bring marijuana to O'Hare, Midway even after legalization
More TOP STORIES News