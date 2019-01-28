Pillow Talk: Daughter-in-law troubles

This segment is sponsored by Ashley HomeStore.
Lyn from Manteno wrote in to say: "What should I do about my new daughter-in-law? We had a misunderstanding recently about a dress she thought I was going to wear to her wedding. She sent a very inappropriate text message asking me to contact my son from now on. She said she got over it, but after her wedding, she again got upset about something and blocked me from her Facebook page. I'm both hurt and upset that she feels she can treat me like this and that my son allows it. What do I do?"
Val, Ryan and radio personality Roe Conn shared their advice.
Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us. You could win a $100 gift card to Ashley HomeStore if we use your question on the air.
Related Topics:
familyWindy City LIVEPillow Talkweddingfacebook
familyWindy City LIVEPillow Talkweddingfacebook