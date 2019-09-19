In just the past few years, more and more kids have begun suffering unprecedented academic and social pressures. Social media plays a powerful role in their self-worth and self-esteem. Their minds never get a rest, so they are overwhelmed, anxious and depressed. Today, parents are pioneers. They have to adjust and adapt their parenting to all of these changes.
Dr. John Duffy discusses his new book, "Parenting the New Teen in the Age of Anxiety" and shares key takeaways for all parents.
To pick up a copy of your book, visit Dr. Duffy's website.
Dr. John Duffy's tips on parenting teens in the age of anxiety
