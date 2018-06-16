SENIOR CITIZENS

VIDEO: Octogenarians marry at Oak Park senior living center

80-year-old Howard Romance McClain sings "One in a Million" to his new bride, 86-year-old Eleanor Banks. (WLS)

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A pair of octogenarians tied the knot on Saturday in west suburban Oak Park, capping off the ceremony with a good ol' fashion serenade.

Howard Romance McClain, 80, sang "One in a Million" to his 86-year-old bride, Eleanor Banks, at the Oak Park Arms retirement community.

Banks, who became a widow in 1995, swore she would never marry again. McClain didn't think he would find love again after having lost his wife of 45 years a decade ago.

However, fate apparently had other plans.

The couple met a year ago at the retirement center and friendship turned into love.

"You're never too old to find love," says Banks.
