Windy City LIVE

Designer Barbara Bates' fall looks for all ages and shapes

Chicago-based fashion designer Barbara Bates has dressed celebs from Oprah Winfrey to Whitney Houston. Bates stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to share her fall looks for all ages and shapes.

She believes that every woman is entitled to wear beautifully tailored fashion no matter their age or size.

The annual "Real Women Wear Bates" fashion show is on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Venue West, 221 N. Paulina Street in Chicago.

The women walking the catwalk on Sunday will be career women, housewives, retirees and a few recognizable faces.

Visit her website for tickets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionfalloprah winfreyclothingwhitney houstonwindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Mentalist Sidney Friedman previews annual Halloween show
'Go-To Girlfriend' Sadie Murray shares beauty steals, splurges
Windy City LIVE's weekend outlook
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands of striking CPS teachers hit picket lines across city: WATCH LIVE
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find child care with CPS classes canceled
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
Pence says that Turkey has agreed to a cease-fire in Syria
Florida spree killer claims he 'did it for God'
Rat tears into cheese at Alsip supermarket
SEIU school workers begin strike Thursday
Show More
South Side school principal retires after family files lawsuit
Sheriff's investigator allegedly pulls gun on teens at skate park
Woman who streamed crash that killed sister rearrested after chase
Video allegedly shows Calif. teacher placing teen in chokehold
Great-grandmother loses 70 pounds doing CrossFit
More TOP STORIES News