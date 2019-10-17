Designer Barbara Bates' fall looks for all ages and shapes

Chicago-based fashion designer Barbara Bates has dressed celebs from Oprah Winfrey to Whitney Houston. Bates stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to share her fall looks for all ages and shapes.
She believes that every woman is entitled to wear beautifully tailored fashion no matter their age or size.
The annual "Real Women Wear Bates" fashion show is on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Venue West, 221 N. Paulina Street in Chicago.
The women walking the catwalk on Sunday will be career women, housewives, retirees and a few recognizable faces.
Visit her website for tickets.
