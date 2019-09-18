Windy City LIVE

Goodwill has fall fashion trends for cheap

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Goodwill.

Want the latest fall fashions for pennies on the dollar? Val went shopping with fashion and design expert for Goodwill, Merri Cvetan, to find out the latest trends.

Chunky sweaters, denim jackets and the preppy look are all the rage! And Val found some great looks - and even a pair of high-end designer shoes - for $12.99!

You never know what you'll find at Goodwill, but you know it will always be amazing.

To find out more about Goodwill and check out your nearest location head to their website.
