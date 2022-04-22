Val and Ryan talk about man awarded $450K over failed birthday, top 10 things people want in a date

Pour Moi
Today is Earth Day and to celebrate we have a world premiere of a new skincare product that has the ability to "smoke proof" your skin from environmental smoke such as wildfires.
Beauty innovator, Ulii Haslacher explains that where there is smoke, there is skin inflammation and skin aging. According to Haslacher, Chicagoans cans still be impacted by wildfires that happen across the country. That's why Pour Moi Skincare has created Smoke Alarm Drops!
Smoke Alarm Drops are the next generation of serum drops that create a protective anti-inflammatory shield. Haslacher says this stops smoke particles from getting trapped in your skin!
Windy City Weekend viewers have a special offer if receiving the Smoke Alarm Drops and half-size Day Cream for just $45 + free shipping! With every purchase, one Smoke Alarm Drops bottle will be donated to a local firefighter. Retail value for this product is $115. This offer is good through April 30th, 2022. For more details, visit www.pourmoiskincare.com/Chicago.
University of Chicago Carillon
The Rockefeller Chapel's Carillon is a musical instrument you can find on the campus of the University of Chicago. This instrument is the second largest carillon in the world that consists of 72 bells and 100 tons of bronze.
The carillon is played mechanically through a keyboard. Carillonist, Joey Brink, explains how he plays this instrument with his fist instead of his fingers. At the University of Chicago students climb 271 steps to learn how the carillon works at the top of a tower.
Brink has 20 students in the carillon studio. One student, says taking Brink's class has been monumental for his studies.
"It's definitely something that has changed my life. I'm going to Belgium next year for the Royal School of Carillon in Mechelen."
Spend or Save?
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent - SPEND
In The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicolas Cage plays...Nicolas Cage in this outlandish satire.
Gaslit - SPEND
Gaslit is a Starz limited series starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn as Watergate figures Martha and John Mitchell.
The Northman - SPEND
Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke and Anya Taylor joy star in The Northman, a 10th century Viking tale of vengeance.
The Bad Guys- SPEND
Our last movie of the day is one for the kids. The Bad Guys is an animation about a group of criminal animals trying to turn over a new leaf.
Jiffy Lube and McDonald's
Jiffy Lube: Visit your favorite Chicagoland Jiffy Lube location and get a coupon to try McDonald's Pull-A-Part Donuts with the purchase of a Jiffy Lube Signature Service Oil Change.
McDonald's: Visit your favorite Chicagoland McDonald's location and get a coupon for $15 off any Jiffy Lube Signature Service Oil Change and a FREE Tire Inspection with a purchase of Pull-A-Part Donuts.
Visit a participating Chicagoland Jiffy Lube location before May 15 while coupons last. While supplies last, at participating locations. Not available for McDelivery.
