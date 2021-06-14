Fathers Day 2021: Last minute gift ideas for dad

We've got some fun and chic gift ideas if you're still looking for the perfect present for your dad. Beauty expert Milly Almodovar takes us through some options great for dads of all ages.Bad Boy Le Parfum - a new men's fragrance based on surprising notes that explore a strong and energetic personality. Following the success of Bad Boy EDT, this new release is a departure from traditional formulas, inaugurating a new olfactory universe that's based on the dual nature of the modern man. Carolina A. Herrera along with the perfumers devised a top note based on the surprising and electrifying accord of hemp, which is an absolute first in the fragrance industry. This leads to warm base notes of leather, which languorously linger on the skin.Man Crates is the ultimate online gifting destination for every man in your life, no matter the occasion.Jerky Tie Box: Class up his jerky game with the Jerky Tie Box, a fun gift that's classier and tastier than most actual neckwear.Man Chow Tool Box: Give him the only tool he'll need to fix his hunger pangs with a full helping of sweetly satisfying Man Chow.Kevin Hart is an investor in this toothbrush and constantly posts about this.This is a DTC state of the art, disruptive electric toothbrush with refill plan by subscription. It's sleek, affordable ($79) and easy with it's DTC purchase/refills.Modern sonic wave toothbrush, designed with dentists and oral experts, that emits 31,000 brush strokes per minute to attack plaque 100x more vigorously than a manual tooth brush (300 strokes p/min) The toothbrush comes in black, white, pink and new limited edition colors that just launched - green, mauve and grey.Benefits include whitening teeth and removing plaque. There was a study showing that oil pulling was just as effective as reducing bad breath as prescription strength mouthwash. Oil pulling is a unique oral detox methodology with a long, rich history in Ancient Indian Ayurvedic medicine that dates back more than 5,000 years. Made in the U.S.A. Oil pulling helps increase saliva secretion and traps toxins within the oils particles. With oil pulling, you can use the salivary glands in your mouth as a detoxifying organ. GuruNanda Pulling Oil is perfectly balanced combination of pure sesame oil, sunflower oil, coconut oil and peppermint oil and is 100% alcohol-free and contains no artificial flavors or colors.The dpl Flex Pad from reVive Light Therapy provides pain relief for arthritis, joint aches, muscle spasms and stiffness anywhere on the body in just 20 minutes. Unlike a heating pad, this FDA-cleared, medical grade device uses infrared and red light which works below the skin's surface to safely increase circulation, relax muscles and promote healing. You apply it directly to the skin, not over clothing.Use promo code WINDYCITY and get 20% off sitewide now through July 15!Timeless looks and clean designs, there are five different types that are absolutely gorgeous and they offer free shipping and returns.The Journacy Bag is designed for the kind of men that make fatherhood an aspiration. For fathers, expecting fathers, and father figures, who are excited to fill this bag up, go out, and experience the world with their kids. This sleek design redefines the way you see "dad bags,'' the same way the men wearing it have re-imagined fatherhood. The Journacy Bag is a tribute to the elevated father and so special they are offering only 500 uniquely numbered bags as a limited first edition.