FBI data shows nearly 7 percent rise in hate crimes in 2022; most crimes racially motivated

More than half of religiously-motivated hate crimes are against Jews, and 8 percent against Muslims, but nearly two-thirds of hate crimes overall were racially motivated.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As community members continue to mourn the murder of a 6-year-old Palestinian-American suburban boy, new data from the FBI shows a nearly 7%R increase in hate crimes nationally in 2022 compared to 2021.

"People have to realize their words matter and the truth matters. This isn't about Jews or Muslims. It's about humanity. It's about justice," said Ashia Qureshi, mourner.

Speaking at Wadea Al-Fayoume's funeral, several Chicago area Muslims expressed fear following the violent attack that killed him and severely injured his mother. Prosecutors say the stabbing was a hate crime perpetrated against them simply for being Palestinian.

"For those out there who want to support Israel this is not how you do it," said David Goldenberg, Midwest regional director for the Anti-Defamation League. "We have seen a rise in antisemitism and anti-Muslim hate that's being expressed online, that's being expressed in the streets, that is incredibly problematic."

The FBI's report, analyzed by the ABC7 Data Team, shows that while more than half of religion-motivated hate crimes were targeted against Jews in 2022, and 8% against Muslims, nearly two thirds of hate crimes committed nationally were still racially motivated.

Overall, 29% of reported hate crimes showed an anti-Black bias, 10% showed an anti-Jewish bias, and 9% showed an anti-gay (male) bias.

"Hate crimes really emanate because you don't know someone. You see them as being different from you. You see them as being other. Whatever that other is," said Karen Freeman-Wilson, president of the Chicago Urban League.

The FBI's data is incomplete in the sense that it was compiled based on reporting from only three quarters of police agencies nationwide. However, the overwhelming majority of the population, over 300 million people, is represented in this latest study.