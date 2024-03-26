Bensenville village president expected to speak about investigation into Fenton High School staffer

Bensenville, Illinois Village President Frank DeSimone is expected to speak about the investigation into the former Fenton High School staffer.

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- While not on the agenda, Bensenville Village President Frank DeSimone is expected to make a statement, during Tuesday night's board meeting, about the now-former Fenton High School staffer and the school board's handling of the investigation for more than a decade.

The former staffer is accused of inappropriate conduct toward students with those allegations dating back to 2011. The timeline, released by the superintendent, has been under scrutiny.

During a heated school district meeting, last week, Fenton Community High School District 100 Superintendent James Ongtengco said, "I can only reiterate that we followed and called the police for every allegation."

But the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services disputed some claims from the superintendent about the timeline of the investigation.

The superintendent said administration contacted DCFS in December of 2016 about allegations the staffer had sexual contact with a student, which, he claims, were determined to be unfounded. But DCFS said the department wasn't notified about the employee until March of last year.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, the school district maintained its stance that it did contact DCFS in December of 2016. The district provided documents to ABC7, outlining what they say is that 2016 communication and a determination by DCFS that the claims were unfounded.

ABC7 has reached out to DCFS for comment, but did not immediately hear back on Tuesday night.

"We really want to know what happened, where the failures were. We feel that there should be an outside investigation brought in," said Fenton High School parent Julia Styrczula.

Parents ABC7 spoke with ahead of Tuesday night's village board meeting were left angry and feeling betrayed.

"I'm sad that the girls who came forward with allegations, and the teachers who brought forward allegations, were given no credence and they were virtually ignored," said parent Andrea Vallone.

A deeper dive into the timeline released by the superintendent apparently reveals there were at least nine allegations brought against the staffer between December 2011 and December 2023.

The district said most ended with either the staffer receiving a disciplinary letter or the claims being determined to be unfounded, until September. That's when the staffer was placed on paid administrative leave until, ultimately, being fired.

As of now, no charges have been filed.

The village president was not available before the meeting, but he has also called for the superintendent to step down. He'll face concerned parents at the board meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Earlier Tuesday, Ongtengco said Fenton High School was evacuated due to a threat against the school and a school official. Law enforcement conducted a sweep of the campus, and Ongtengco said local and state authorities are investigating the source of these threats.

"With the district on spring break, there were some students and staff in the building for athletic and activity practices. All of the students and staff are safe and accounted for," Ongtengco said.