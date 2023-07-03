Make sure to check out the International Festival of Life in Washington Park, Chicago and the American Music Festival at FitzGerald's in Berwyn, IL.

Chicago-area 4th of July events kick off with Festival of Life, American Music Festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It may not be the actual holiday, but for many, Monday was a day to celebrate.

Many Chicagoans were off work, outdoors and catching a break from the rain.

"It's amazing this is what we live for in Chicago. A perfect day, perfect time, and it's a complete contrast to yesterday," said Denise Loyd.

The African Caribbean International Festival of Life in Washington Park celebrated the uniqueness of Caribbean cultures and commonality of humanity with food, music and arts.

"I've been coming here since I was a kid. Washington park area, born and raised, Chicago. What's more summertime in Chicago than being in Washington Park?" said Trevor Thompson.

Thompson's attire was direct from Kingston, Jamaica.

Ephraim Martin, originally from Jamaica, started the festival 30 years ago.

"Love, it's about peace and happiness. Understand where we are coming from, and who we are. That's what the Festival of Life is all about. It's a grand celebration of people coming together," Martin said.

In Berwyn, it is the 40th anniversary of the American Music Festival at FitzGerald's.

"Traditional New Orleans blues, country Americana, just an incredible collection of American roots music," said FitzGerald's co-owner Will Duncan.

The opening act on the last of this four-day festival, there's an all-female Chicago Bluegrass band, the Fox Crossing String Band.

"It's an incredible day here," said Cassie Wright with the Fox Crossing String Band. "The whole team and staff here put together a good show. It's really, really awesome."

A fan of the band, and perhaps the most festive dress, goes to Chicagoan Suzy Jackson.

"It feels like the clouds are parting, and the blue sky is shining through, and it's time to celebrate music and America," Jackson said.