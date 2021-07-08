49th Annual Fiesta del Sol Kicks Off This Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pilsen Neighbors Community Council (PNCC) announces its 49th Annual Fiesta del Sol festival, which this year is back as a full in-person event. This four-day, free admission, family-friendly summer festival is the largest Latino festival in the Midwest. The funds from the festival serve as PNCC's primary fundraiser for its annual scholarship program as well as the organization's year-round community organizing efforts.Fiesta del Sol brings live entertainment, great food, soccer tournament, activities for children, art exhibits, performing arts, carnival rides, and is proud to announce all the different Expositions that will be open to the public, where all festival-goers will have the opportunity to obtain valuable information and guidance about important issues, such as housing, free immigration consultation with attorneys , health, art, college workshops, and job fair for job seekers. Some of these expos will take place virtually and in person. For more information please visit our website www.fiestadelsol.org.In addition, Fiesta del Sol will continue with the "Fiesta del Sol Back To School Vaccination Campaign", where anyone 12 years and older is eligible to get their Covid-19 vaccine at Alivio Medical Center Vaccination Site, on 2100 S Morgan St.Pilsen Neighbors Community Council (PNCC) will kick-off Fiesta del Sol celebrations on Thursday, July 22th at its Opening Reception and Scholarship Award Ceremony, taking place at Lacuna Lofts RoofTop, 2150 S. Canalport, Chicago, IL 60608.The Fiesta del Sol Guadalupe A. Reyes Scholarship Program has celebrated over 20 years of awarding scholarships to students from the Southwest side of the city and beyond. As a result of Guadalupe A. Reyes' dedication and commitment to people in need, the scholarship program has been named in her honor. The scholarship program offers an opportunity for students to get $1,500 for their college expenses. Additionally, the Scholarship Program strives to give students an opportunity to exercise leadership skills, learn how to build relationships and engage in teamwork. Fiesta del Sol has awarded over $1.1 MM in scholarships to over 600 students.What: 49th Annual Fiesta del SolWhen: July 29 - August 1, 2021Thursday: 5pm-10pmFriday and Saturday: 11am-11pmSunday: 11am-10pmWhere: 1400 W. Cermak (Between Morgan St. and Ashland Ave.)Admission: FREEAbout Pilsen Neighbors Community Council (PNCC)Pilsen Neighbors Community Council (PNCC), Fiesta Del Sol organizer, is a nonprofit organization established in 1954.Our mission is to work to establish policies and practices in Pilsen and the Southwest side areas in Chicago to establish justice and equity by investing in the development of community leaders through leadership training and action. PNCC is part of Gamaliel, a grassroots network of non-partisan, faith-based organizations in 17 U.S. states, South Africa and the United Kingdom.