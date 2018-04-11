WINDY CITY LIVE

Financial expert Chris Hogan talks about tips for financial success

Financial expert Chris Hogan shared tips for making extra money. (WLS)

Financial guru Chris Hogan returned to WCL to give us the tips we need for financial success. Want to get a raise without asking your boss? Sound impossible? Well there are ways to do it.

1. BUDGETING - Set spending limits and enjoy without guilt. Most people have no idea what they spend their money on, or how much of it.

2. ATTACK THE THIEF - DEBT -Credit cards are NOT your friend!
3. HAVE AN EMERGENCY FUND - Start with $1,000 and build it up to 3-6 months of household expenses
4. RAISE MONEY FOR THE FUTURE - How to work your 401K or 403B to its fullest advantage
5. MAKE MONEY DOING WHAT YOU LOVE - Have a passion for something? Do it to make side income that can go straight to your retirement

Other tips for saving money:

1.) Get rid of all the unwanted stuff you've accumulated through a yard sale. Don't want to sit out all day doing that? Here's a list of websites where you can have a VIRTUAL garage sale.

2.) Get a coin jar - throw your extra change in it every day and you'll be surprised how quickly it adds up! While many banks don't take loose change anymore - most grocery stores do have Coinstar - they do charge a 11% fee if you want straight cash, but it's still worth it!

3.) When you grocery shop - pay in CASH. It's harder to let go of physical cash, so it'll make you think twice about what you're buying. Also - make a list and stick to it! Studies show the average shopper gets 20-25% more things than they need.

4.) Maximize your tax return - most people think of it as "free money" but it's not - you worked for it - so let it work for you. Start your emergency fund with it, or put the majority into your 401K - if you put it in your checking account, it'll just get lost.

For more info on Chris and his financial strategy, visit: https://www.chrishogan360.com/

Virtual Garage sale sites

VarageSale
https://www.varagesale.com/
OfferUp
https://offerup.com/

Letgo
https://us.letgo.com/en

Shpock
https://en.shpock.com/
