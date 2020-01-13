Quick Tip

How and when to contribute to your retirement savings

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many working Americans don't have a retirement savings account.

According to BankRate.com, about 38% of U.S. workers have never had a retirement account, and many people who do have one say they are way behind.

ABC7's Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has tips on how much to contribute to your savings, and when to do it.

The general rule for your 401k account is you should be putting in 10% of your income, but don't let this discourage or disappoint you.

If you have to do less, just put in what you can afford.

According to experts, the best time to start saving for retirement is today, not some day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financechicagoquick tipsave moneysavingsi teamretirement
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
98M Americans think they overspent this holiday season, survey says
Study: Millions of Americans make financial resolutions for New Year
What to consider when choosing hotel rewards programs
How to protect your smart devices during holiday travel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews, communities work to repair damages from weekend winter storm
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
US soldier killed overseas honored by Aurora high school
Woman, 45, killed NW Indiana hotel: police
11 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Baby taken in stolen car found shivering in cold 20 miles away in Texas
Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles
Show More
Flashback: Massive blizzard took over Chicago area in 1979
Dog saves man who was followed home by robbery suspect
98M Americans think they overspent this holiday season, survey says
Baby opossum beaten until blinded on Hilton Head golf course
Oscars 2020: Hollywood reacts to nomination announcements
More TOP STORIES News