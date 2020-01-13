CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many working Americans don't have a retirement savings account.
According to BankRate.com, about 38% of U.S. workers have never had a retirement account, and many people who do have one say they are way behind.
ABC7's Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has tips on how much to contribute to your savings, and when to do it.
The general rule for your 401k account is you should be putting in 10% of your income, but don't let this discourage or disappoint you.
If you have to do less, just put in what you can afford.
According to experts, the best time to start saving for retirement is today, not some day.
How and when to contribute to your retirement savings
