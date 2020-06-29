CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here is a quick savings tip!
Millions of Americans have been left unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. BankRate.com recently did a survey finding that more than half of Americans do not have the proper savings and that this is a huge regret from them.
Of those surveyed, 23 percent of people say it's the No. 1 financial regret. However, it's not too late to save if you have some type of an income right now.
You can start a savings account in small increments and small amounts.
Take it out of your paycheck, put it in into a direct deposit into another account. Even if it's $10, $20 or $30 a week, something is better than nothing. It will add up over time.
How to start putting aside money from your paycheck every week for savings
QUICK TIP
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News