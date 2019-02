File your return as soon as you can

Use a secure electronic connection if you file electronically

Contact the Federal Trade Commission if you've been victimized

Tis the season to file your taxes.Hopefully you'll get a refund, but I-Team Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles says to beware of identity thieves who will try to claim your refund. These thieves can also use your social security number to get a job.To prevent this, be sure to: