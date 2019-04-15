Quick Tip

Quick Tip: Use your tax refund wisely

By and Ann Pistone
Expecting a tax refund this spring? You're one of the lucky ones.

Before using that refund for a splurge, consider setting yourself up for future financial success instead.

Investment advisers at Charles Schwab suggests using the money to:
  • Pay down your debt, especially high-interest credit cards and loans

  • Build an emergency fund, enough to cover 3 to 6 months of living expenses


  • Max out your retirement accounts


    • These moves will help secure your financial future.
