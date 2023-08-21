Two children are among three people seriously injured in a fire truck crash in Englewood, the Chicago Fire Department said.

2 children among 3 seriously injured in Englewood crash involving fire truck: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people, including two children, were seriously injured in a crash involving a fire truck on Monday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The crash happened in the Englewood neighborhood near West 71st Street and South Wentworth Avenue.

SEE ALSO | Man killed in North Austin hit-and-run crash; driver at large, Chicago police say

Two children and an adult were inside an SUV involved in the crash. They were taken to hospitals in serious to critical conditions.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.