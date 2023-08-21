  • Full Story
2 children among 3 seriously injured in Englewood crash involving fire truck: CFD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, August 21, 2023 4:10PM
Two children are among three people seriously injured in a fire truck crash in Englewood, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people, including two children, were seriously injured in a crash involving a fire truck on Monday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The crash happened in the Englewood neighborhood near West 71st Street and South Wentworth Avenue.

Two children and an adult were inside an SUV involved in the crash. They were taken to hospitals in serious to critical conditions.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

