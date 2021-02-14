house fire

Wilmette house fire may have been caused by an electric blanket, according to fire officials

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- An electric blanket may have caused a fire that damaged a home in north suburban Wilmette.

When Wilmette Fire Department first arrived, heavy gray smoke was visible from the front window of the single-family residence.

Five people inside the house were able to get out safely.

The people in the house told Wilmette Police they saw an electric blanked engulfed in flames before they escaped. The blanket was located on a sofa in the front sitting room.

RELATED: Des Plaines house fire kills mother, 4 young girls

Firefighters encountered heavy, dark smoke as they entered the home and opened the door to the fire room. The fire was extinguished and confined to the room. The amount of damage to the residence and limited fire spread was due to the occupants closing the door of the fire room and front door, according to fire officials.

Wilmette Fire Department determined the origin of the fire was in the area of the sofa as the family indicated, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"One thing we need to make sure is we don't overload any outlets. Electric blankets draw quite a bit of electricity as compared to some of the newer modern appliances, and also nothing like that should be left unattended, especially while turned on," said Robert Brill, Wilmette Fire Department acting chief.

No one was injured. Firefighters from Winnetka, Northfield, Glenview, Skokie, Evanston and Glencoe Fire Departments assisted at the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoiswilmettefirehouse firefirefighterspolicesmoke
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Funeral held for mother, 4 young girls killed in Des Plaines fire
1 woman killed in Gresham house fire
Arlington Heights house fire kills beloved couple
Wife found dead after Inverness fire shot herself: police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prepare for another few inches of snow
Southwest Airlines launches at O'Hare for first time
IL announces new strategy for 2nd COVID vaccine doses
Second child on the way for Prince Harry and Meghan
Building with snowy roof collapses in Englewood
Baby delivered at O'Hare on Valentine's Day
Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver, police say
Show More
What if COVID-19 never goes away?
Woman wants apology from Tom Brady after trophy toss
12-year-old boy shoots, kills home intruder in North Carolina
Sheriffs offer to arrest your ex for Valentine's Day
NIU marks 13 years since deadly school shooting
More TOP STORIES News