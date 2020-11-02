building fire

Firefighters battle flames at construction company site in Gilberts

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
GILBERTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A large fire broke out in a rural area in the Village of Gilberts in Kane County Sunday afternoon.

The fire in the Northwest suburb broke out at the site of a construction company.

RELATED: Fire displaces 40 people in Lake View neighborhood, CFD say



Firefighters faced a challenge from Sunday's high winds, but it is unclear if those winds were a factor. A lack of hydrants at the location was also a challenge, officials said. They said they had to truck in water to fight the flames.

RELATED: Hazel Crest barbecue restaurant damaged by fire



As of Sunday night, crews were still battling the blaze. Officials have not reported any injuries.
