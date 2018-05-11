WINDY CITY LIVE

4 Star Chicagoan: Grace Groceries

This week's 4 Star Chicagoan, Danielle Pender, created "Grace Groceries" after she wanted make life a little easier for others by providing monthly groceries to families in need. (WLS)

This week's 4 Star Chicagoan, Danielle Pender, created "Grace Groceries" after she wanted make life a little easier for others by providing monthly groceries to families in need. As a kid, Danielle's parents would have her do volunteer work and help at local shelters. As she got older, Danielle felt the need to give back. She now meets with families in need and provides them with monthly groceries using her own money.

More on Grace Groceries: http://www.gracegroceries.com
