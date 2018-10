Alessi presents 'In the Kitchen': Joe Calabrese, of Zia's Trattoria

RECIPE

In WCL's "In the Kitchen" segments, we challenge cooks of all walks of life to create a dish using the ingredients we give them.On Wednesday, the "In the Kitchen" cook was Joe Calabrese, the owner and executive chef of Zia's Trattoria.We set out Alessi products that must be used, and some kitchen staples - then the chef needs to work their magic!His ingredients were:Spaghetti ChittaraKale PestoSun Dried TomatoesPine NutsProsciutto Wrapped Shrimp PastaYields two portions15-20mins2 tbls Alessi Extra Virgin Olive Oil1 Bag Alessi Spaghetti Chittara cooked12 Gulf Shrimp 16-20 count1 Pack of Thinly Sliced Prosciutto1 tsp Garlic Finely Chopped1 Cup of White Wine2 tbls of Alessi Kale Pesto8-10 Alessi Sundried Tomatos Thinly Sliced1 tbls Alessi Pine NutsWedge of Reggiano Parmigiano for GratingFlat Leaf Parsley to GarnishSalt and Pepper to taste1.In a large sautee pan heat olive oil2.Wrap shrimp in thin layer of prosciutto and add shrimp to sautee pan until cooked halfway3.Add finely chopped garlic until cooked but not browned4.Add splash of white wine, pesto, and sundried tomatoes5.Add in cooked pasta and salt and pepper to taste6.Top with roasted pine nuts and Parsley7.Finish with desired grated parmigiano