Alessi presents 'In the Kitchen': Joe Calabrese, of Zia's Trattoria

On Wednesday, the "In the Kitchen" cook was Joe Calabrese, the owner and executive chef of Zia's Trattoria.
We set out Alessi products that must be used, and some kitchen staples - then the chef needs to work their magic!
His ingredients were:
Spaghetti Chittara
Kale Pesto
Sun Dried Tomatoes
Pine Nuts
RECIPE
Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp Pasta
Yields two portions
15-20mins
Ingredients
2 tbls Alessi Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 Bag Alessi Spaghetti Chittara cooked
12 Gulf Shrimp 16-20 count
1 Pack of Thinly Sliced Prosciutto
1 tsp Garlic Finely Chopped
1 Cup of White Wine
2 tbls of Alessi Kale Pesto
8-10 Alessi Sundried Tomatos Thinly Sliced
1 tbls Alessi Pine Nuts
Wedge of Reggiano Parmigiano for Grating
Flat Leaf Parsley to Garnish
Salt and Pepper to taste
Directions:
1.In a large sautee pan heat olive oil
2.Wrap shrimp in thin layer of prosciutto and add shrimp to sautee pan until cooked halfway
3.Add finely chopped garlic until cooked but not browned
4.Add splash of white wine, pesto, and sundried tomatoes
5.Add in cooked pasta and salt and pepper to taste
6.Top with roasted pine nuts and Parsley
7.Finish with desired grated parmigiano