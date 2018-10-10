WINDY CITY LIVE

Alessi presents 'In the Kitchen': Joe Calabrese, of Zia's Trattoria

EMBED </>More Videos

In WCL's "In the Kitchen" segments, we challenge cooks of all walks of life to create a dish using the ingredients we give them.

On Wednesday, the "In the Kitchen" cook was Joe Calabrese, the owner and executive chef of Zia's Trattoria.

We set out Alessi products that must be used, and some kitchen staples - then the chef needs to work their magic!

EMBED More News Videos



His ingredients were:

Spaghetti Chittara
Kale Pesto
Sun Dried Tomatoes
Pine Nuts

Our Friends at Alessi sent Joe home with a gift basket of goodies. Visit their website for all the Alessi products: http://alessifoods.com/

Alessi and Jewel-Osco have a surprise for our viewing audience.

Until 2 a.m. Thursday, go to the main page of windycitylive.com, click on promotions and go to the WCL Grocery Instant Win contest for your chance at winning one of these great prizes:

$50 gift certificate to Jewel-Osco
$175 Alessi gift box

And you can opt in for a free package of Alessi Farro.

Plus one lucky member of our studio audience went home with the Alessi basket of goodies and a $50 gift certificate to Jewel-Osco!

Visit the Jewel-Osco website: https://www.jewelosco.com/#1

Jewel-Osco is having "Fiesta Italiana" days during October here are the details:

Saturday 10/13
2940 N Ashland Ave
Chicago 1-5pm

Saturday 10/14

2855 W 95th St.
Naperville 12-4pm

Featuring: Live Music, Raffles, Food, Drink & Wine Tastings and Professional Cooking

Check out Chef Joe's restaurants:

Visit Zia's Trattoria:
http://ziaschicago.com/

Zia's Lago Vista:
http://www.ziaslakeview.com/about/

Café Touche:
http://www.cafetouche.com/

The Beacon Tap:
http://www.thebeacontap.com/

RECIPE

Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp Pasta
Yields two portions
15-20mins

Ingredients
2 tbls Alessi Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Bag Alessi Spaghetti Chittara cooked
12 Gulf Shrimp 16-20 count
1 Pack of Thinly Sliced Prosciutto
1 tsp Garlic Finely Chopped
1 Cup of White Wine
2 tbls of Alessi Kale Pesto
8-10 Alessi Sundried Tomatos Thinly Sliced
1 tbls Alessi Pine Nuts
Wedge of Reggiano Parmigiano for Grating
Flat Leaf Parsley to Garnish
Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:
1.In a large sautee pan heat olive oil
2.Wrap shrimp in thin layer of prosciutto and add shrimp to sautee pan until cooked halfway
3.Add finely chopped garlic until cooked but not browned
4.Add splash of white wine, pesto, and sundried tomatoes
5.Add in cooked pasta and salt and pepper to taste
6.Top with roasted pine nuts and Parsley
7.Finish with desired grated parmigiano
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodWindy City LIVEIn The Kitchen
WINDY CITY LIVE
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson talks turning 60, teleportation and a new book
'Tootsie' stars talk about musical comedy showing in Chicago until Oct. 14
Billie Jean King, Pearle Vision celebrate World Sight Day with #RaiseYourGlasses campaign
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Windy City LIVE
FOOD & DRINK
Union Full Board brings Detroit-style pizza, drinks and more to Wrigleyville
Hiro Sushi & Desserts Bar opens in Hyde Park
The 4 coolest new bars to check out in Chicago
New Hillside Krispy Kreme randomly giving away tickets for free doughnuts for a year
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael 2018: Path makes landfall in Florida Panhandle
What do hurricane categories really mean?
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Warner Saunders, longtime Chicago TV journalist, dies
SB local lanes of Dan Ryan closed to overturned semi
Man charged with DUI after pregnant mom of 4 killed in Streamwood
Police searching for thief who snatched 1,000-pound hammer
Show More
'Real Housewives' husband Joe Giudice to be deported
NYC passes law allowing gender-neutral birth certificates
4 charged with attacking CPD officers, locking them inside Englewood home
VIDEO: Deputies race to save newborn not breathing
Limo owner's son charged in Schoharie, NY, crash that killed 20
More News