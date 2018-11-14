WINDY CITY LIVE

Alessi presents 'In the Kitchen' with Kevin Pang, of 'The Takeout'

EMBED </>More Videos

Windy City Live got "In the Kitchen" with Kevin Pang, editor-in-chief of "The Takeout." Part 1

In WCL's "In the Kitchen" segment, we challenge cooks of all walks of life to create a dish using the ingredients we give them.

Wednesday's "In the Kitchen" cook was Kevin Pang -- Chicago foodie, James Beard Award winner and editor-in-chief of "The Takeout," a food and culture website.

We set out Alessi products that must be used, and some kitchen staples - then the chef needs to work their magic!

His ingredients were:

--Organic Pasta
--Kale Pesto
--Julienne Sun Dried Tomatoes

--Italian Bread Crumbs

Our Friends at Alessi sent Kevin home with a gift basket of goodies.

Visit their website for all the Alessi products: http://alessifoods.com/

Alessi and Woodman's Market have a surprise for our viewing audience. Until 2am tomorrow, go to the main page of windycitylive.com https://abc7chicago.com/windycitylive/ , click on promotions and go to the WCL Grocery Instant Win contest for your chance at winning one of these great prizes:

$50 gift certificate to Woodman's Market

$175 Alessi gift box

And you can opt in for a free package of Alessi Farro.

Plus one lucky member of our studio audience went home with the Alessi basket of goodies and a $100 gift certificate to Woodman's Market!

Visit the Woodman's Market website: https://www.woodmans-food.com/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcookingcooking chefWindy City LIVEIn the Kitchen with Alessi
WINDY CITY LIVE
WCL EXCLUSIVE: Interview with Michelle Obama
Wrinkle Fairy: How to look your best for the holidays
Next on Windy City LIVE
2018 ABC 7 Holiday Toy Drive Presented by IHOP Kickoff
More Windy City LIVE
FOOD & DRINK
New Thai fusion and cocktail spot Lime Leaf debuts in the Loop
Chick-fil-A delivery: Chain launches new DoorDash service with free sandwiches
Bruno Mars to provide Thanksgiving meals for 24K people
Two-minute 'bao' down
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Security guard fatally shot by Midlothian officer was asked to drop gun, ISP says
Judge admonishes Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman's defense attorney after opening statements
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza officially announces Chicago mayoral run
Huntley animal shelter asks for help fostering puppies
Mom hands 3-month-old to stranger outside construction site
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in home, police say
Amber Alert: Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen
Woman suffers brain damage after receiving plastic surgery in Mexico, family says
Show More
Guard who accidentally shot girl kept 'missing his target'
Woman found stabbed to death on West Side
Royals celebrate Prince Charles' 70th with family photos
Cabbage Patch doll among group's 10 worst toys for holidays
Homicide invesitgation underway in West Chicago
More News