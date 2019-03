Alessi presents the new 'In The Kitchen': With WVON talk show host Art 'Chat Daddy' Sims

We've re-imagined our "In the Kitchen" segment - instead of a 30 minute challenge, we are sending our chefs out to shop - to create a dish that they love!Today's "In the Kitchen" cook is - WVON Radio's host and Executive Producer of "Real Talk, Real People" - Art "Chat Daddy" Sims!We followed Art as he shopped at Valli International Fresh Market in Evanston to see what ingredients he wanted to use. Then this morning, Art made his dish - step-by-step. He created a baked salmon with farro and kale.Our Friends at Alessi sent Art home with a gift basket of goodies. Visit their website for all the Alessi products: http://alessifoods.com/ Alessi and Valli International Fresh Market have a surprise for our viewing audience. Until 2am tomorrow, go to the main page of windycitylive.com , click on promotions and go to the WCL Grocery Instant Win contest for your chance at winning one of these great prizes:$50 gift certificate to Valli International Fresh Market$90 Alessi gift boxAnd you can opt in for a free package of Vigo Cilantro & Lime Panko Bread Crumbs.Plus one lucky member of our studio audience went home with the Alessi basket of goodies and a $100 gift certificate to Valli International Fresh Market!Visit Valli International Fresh Market website: http://www.valliproduce.com/ Here are the recipes:2 bunches of kale, rinsed and dried, ribs and stems removed, leaves thinly sliced crosswise3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil1 tablespoon of Alessi Garlic Purée1 red onion (diced)1 green pepper (diced)1 red pepper (diced)Salt and pepperOptional but adds an amazing finishing flavor1/4 teaspoon red chili flakes2 tablespoons red wine vinegarIn a large skillet or Dutch oven, heat the oil over moderate heat. Add the garlic, onions and diced peppers (for added heat you can sprinkle chili flakes) and sauté for two minutes, until the garlic just begins to brown.Add the kale in batches and toss to coat with oil. When all of the kale is added to the pan, cover and sauté for 5 minutes.Remove the lid, season with salt and pepper, and continue cooking for three minutes.Drizzling with red wine vinegarServe immediately.1 Package of Alessi Farro1 1/2 cup vegetable stock or waterCook as directed(2) 6oz Salmon Fillets1/2 cup of flour for dredging of the salmon1 package of Vigo Seasoned Panko bread crumbs2 eggs2 tablespoons of waterFor an enchantment of flavor, Lime wedges, for servingPreheat the oven to 400F (convection or regular). Set the salmon on a foil-lined baking sheet skin side down. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.In one bowl place your 1/2 cup of flour for dredging. Dredge salmon fillets in flour.In another bowl, crack your two eggs, add 2 tablespoons of water. Mix together. Dredge salmon fillets in egg wash.In one bowl open package of Vigo Seasoned Panko bread crumbs. Dredge salmon fillets in bread crumbs on both sides completely coating the fish.Line baking pan with foil for easy clean up then place salmon on foil.Roast the salmon for 12-14 minutes (test at 10) or until it is almost completely firm to the touch and flakes when poked with a fork. Serve at once.1 loaf French or Italian bread sliced into 1 1/2 - 2 - inch slicesOne jar of Alessi Basil pestoOne jar of Alessi Julienne Sun-Dried TomatoesOne small red onion- diced1 1/2 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheeseTop with the sun-dried tomatoesPreheat oven to 400 degrees, drizzle baking sheet with olive oil and place bread slices onto the sheet pan.Toast bread until lightly toasted, flipping to the other side, about 3 minutes per side.Remove from pan top with Basil pesto, onion and the sun-dried tomatoes - transfer to a serving platter. Then finally dust them with the freshly grated Parmesan cheese.