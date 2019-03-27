Alessi presents the new 'In The Kitchen': With WVON talk show host Art 'Chat Daddy' Sims

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Alessi Foods and Valli International Fresh Market.
We've re-imagined our "In the Kitchen" segment - instead of a 30 minute challenge, we are sending our chefs out to shop - to create a dish that they love!
Today's "In the Kitchen" cook is - WVON Radio's host and Executive Producer of "Real Talk, Real People" - Art "Chat Daddy" Sims!
We followed Art as he shopped at Valli International Fresh Market in Evanston to see what ingredients he wanted to use. Then this morning, Art made his dish - step-by-step. He created a baked salmon with farro and kale.
Our Friends at Alessi sent Art home with a gift basket of goodies. Visit their website for all the Alessi products: http://alessifoods.com/
Click here for more about Art Sims
Here are the recipes:
SAUTÉED KALE IN GARLIC, ONION AND PEPPERS
2 bunches of kale, rinsed and dried, ribs and stems removed, leaves thinly sliced crosswise
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon of Alessi Garlic Purée
1 red onion (diced)
1 green pepper (diced)
1 red pepper (diced)
Salt and pepper
Optional but adds an amazing finishing flavor
1/4 teaspoon red chili flakes
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
In a large skillet or Dutch oven, heat the oil over moderate heat. Add the garlic, onions and diced peppers (for added heat you can sprinkle chili flakes) and sauté for two minutes, until the garlic just begins to brown.
Add the kale in batches and toss to coat with oil. When all of the kale is added to the pan, cover and sauté for 5 minutes.
Remove the lid, season with salt and pepper, and continue cooking for three minutes.
Drizzling with red wine vinegar
Serve immediately.
ALESSI FARRO
1 Package of Alessi Farro
1 1/2 cup vegetable stock or water
Cook as directed
CILANTRO LIME PANKO CRUSTED SALMON
(2) 6oz Salmon Fillets
1/2 cup of flour for dredging of the salmon
1 package of Vigo Seasoned Panko bread crumbs
2 eggs
2 tablespoons of water
For an enchantment of flavor, Lime wedges, for serving
Preheat the oven to 400F (convection or regular). Set the salmon on a foil-lined baking sheet skin side down. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
In one bowl place your 1/2 cup of flour for dredging. Dredge salmon fillets in flour.
In another bowl, crack your two eggs, add 2 tablespoons of water. Mix together. Dredge salmon fillets in egg wash.
In one bowl open package of Vigo Seasoned Panko bread crumbs. Dredge salmon fillets in bread crumbs on both sides completely coating the fish.
Line baking pan with foil for easy clean up then place salmon on foil.
Roast the salmon for 12-14 minutes (test at 10) or until it is almost completely firm to the touch and flakes when poked with a fork. Serve at once.
BRUSCHETTA
1 loaf French or Italian bread sliced into 1 1/2 - 2 - inch slices
One jar of Alessi Basil pesto
One jar of Alessi Julienne Sun-Dried Tomatoes
One small red onion- diced
1 1/2 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
Top with the sun-dried tomatoes
Preheat oven to 400 degrees, drizzle baking sheet with olive oil and place bread slices onto the sheet pan.
Toast bread until lightly toasted, flipping to the other side, about 3 minutes per side.
Remove from pan top with Basil pesto, onion and the sun-dried tomatoes - transfer to a serving platter. Then finally dust them with the freshly grated Parmesan cheese.
