USO BBQ FOR TROOPS

BBQ for the Troops to be held July 14 at car dealerships

EMBED </>More Videos

BBQ for the Troops event raises awareness and funds for local soldiers and their families. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Military members and their families serve and sacrifice for our freedom. The Chicago area will have a chance to give back to those families throughout the month of July. The festivities and fundraiser kicked off Wednesday with a preview of the sixth annual BBQ for the Troops.

With an anthem, a color guard from the local Marine recruitment center and vehicles from some of Chicago's leading auto dealerships filling the blacktop, it looked just like what will be happening at those dealerships July 14.

Tony Guido, chairman of the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, and Alison Ruble, president and CEO of USO of Illinois, talked to ABC7 from the United Center where a kick-off was held Wednesday.

"The first two weeks of the month everything is 'go' for the first 14 days," Guido said.

The USO of Illinois supports some 325,000 military members and their families.

"We are completely privately funded so the great thing is this: local communities supporting local military and military families," Ruble said. "Over half a million dollars over the last five years have been raised and that is all dedicated to the USO programs right here in Illinois."

Primary among those programs is giving hard-pressed soldiers and sailors a soft place to land.

"If you have been to O'Hare Airport or Midway, you have seen a service member walking through and they just want to sit down and relax with their combat boots on," Ruble said. "That's what the USO does; we are there to say thanks, provide them a home away from home."

Cars and patriotism have long gone hand-in-hand in America. This year, more than 100 car dealers will host a BBQ for the Troops.

"We have a rooftop and we are going to do a spectacular barbecue there," said Kathleen Finn, part of Grossinger Auto Group. "We are going to have games and toys and giveaways and raffles. It is just going to be a blowout event to say thank you and to show our support."

"Our names are on the front of our buildings in every town so we really take it to heart to help out in the community and there is nothing easier to get behind than supporting our troops," said J.C. Phelan, of Jack Phelan Chevrolet.

The Denis Savard Foundation, established by the former Chicago Blackhawk and Hockey Hall of Famer, has long supported the USO.

"I feel very blessed. All of us feel blessed. We are safe at home because of them," he said.

You don't need to be in the market for a new car to take part July 14. But gratitude goes a long way.

"The goal within the next few years is to get to $1 million, and that would be a great accomplishment for just a short time," Guido said.

The USO of Illinois supports some 325,000 military members and their families.

For a list of participating dealerships, visit drivechicago.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodveteranscarsUSO BBQ for troopsChicagoNear West Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
USO BBQ FOR TROOPS
2018 BBQ for The Troops Check Presentation and Clark After Dark
Chicago area car dealerships raise money for USO at BBQ for the Troops events
USO BBQ for the Troops
CATA BBQ for the Troops 2018 benefits USO of Illinois
USO BBQ for the troops
More USO BBQ for troops
FOOD & DRINK
Score ramen, cocktails and more at Bridgeport's new Shinya Ramen House
Pumpkin spice foods here for the season
Icylicious Ice Cream Rolls brings eponymous treats to Rogers Park
The 3 best gluten-free spots in Chicago
Calavera brings Mexican fare to West Town
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News