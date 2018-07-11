CATA BBQ for the Troops 2018 benefits USO of Illinois

For the sixth year in a row, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA) is giving a helping hand to the USO of Illinois by having local Chicagoland dealerships throw BBQs at their showrooms - all to support local USO efforts for our troops and their families.
Over the past five years, 100 CATA dealers have rallied their communities to help raise $560,000 to support USO of Illinois programs and services. And this year, for the entire month of July, you can donate to the cause at all of the CATA dealerships in multiple ways.
DONATE LOOSE CHANGE at a dealership as a part of the Cup Holder Change Drive initiative. Every cent will be donated directly to local troops.
BBQ FOR THE TROOPS will be held Saturday, July 14. Check out your local new car dealer and donate to a great cause.
Throughout the month of July, dealers are running a social media contest for fans to nominate a military member or veteran they believe deserves the Ultimate Backyard BBQ. People are encouraged to share a photo and include a caption explaining the reason they deserves the event, using #BBQ4Troops. One lucky winner and 50 of their friends will receive the Ultimate Backyard BBQ, which includes a personal cooking demonstration from a Real Urban Barbecue chef and the chance to rub elbows with Chicago Blackhawks alumni Brian Campbell. Also, new partner Turtle Wax is donating a grand prize package to the winner
For more information, visit www.drivechicago.com or Drive Chicago on Facebook.
Real Urban Barbecue has four Chicagoland locations in Downtown Highland Park (610 Central Ave. #177), Vernon Hills (1260 S. Milwaukee Ave.), Oak Brook (2119 Clearwater Drive) and Skokie (5328 W. Touhy Ave).
Real Urban Barbecue specializes in dine in, carryout, and private or corporate catering. Their menu features homemade BBQ sauce and slow-smoked items like their famous burnt ends, award winning ribs, pulled pork, turkey, brisket and chicken, all slowly rotated on 11 Cookshack smokers capable of smoking 12,000 pounds of meat daily. RUB also offers sandwiches, fresh salads, comfort sides. And come for the barbecue, stay for the dessert! Real Urban Barbecue has recently expanded their spread of baked goods to satisfy your sweet tooth courtesy of the Real Urban Bakery.
For more information and catering visit www.RealUrbanBBQ.com. Follow RUB on Twitter and Instagram @RealUrbanBBQ and become a fan on Facebook.
