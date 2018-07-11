WINDY CITY LIVE

CATA BBQ for the Troops 2018 benefits USO of Illinois

EMBED </>More Videos

The Chicago Automobile Trade Association's BBQ for the Troops will be held Saturday, July 14. (WLS)

For the sixth year in a row, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA) is giving a helping hand to the USO of Illinois by having local Chicagoland dealerships throw BBQs at their showrooms - all to support local USO efforts for our troops and their families.

Over the past five years, 100 CATA dealers have rallied their communities to help raise $560,000 to support USO of Illinois programs and services. And this year, for the entire month of July, you can donate to the cause at all of the CATA dealerships in multiple ways.
DONATE LOOSE CHANGE at a dealership as a part of the Cup Holder Change Drive initiative. Every cent will be donated directly to local troops.

BBQ FOR THE TROOPS will be held Saturday, July 14. Check out your local new car dealer and donate to a great cause.

Throughout the month of July, dealers are running a social media contest for fans to nominate a military member or veteran they believe deserves the Ultimate Backyard BBQ. People are encouraged to share a photo and include a caption explaining the reason they deserves the event, using #BBQ4Troops. One lucky winner and 50 of their friends will receive the Ultimate Backyard BBQ, which includes a personal cooking demonstration from a Real Urban Barbecue chef and the chance to rub elbows with Chicago Blackhawks alumni Brian Campbell. Also, new partner Turtle Wax is donating a grand prize package to the winner

For more information, visit www.drivechicago.com or Drive Chicago on Facebook.

Real Urban Barbecue has four Chicagoland locations in Downtown Highland Park (610 Central Ave. #177), Vernon Hills (1260 S. Milwaukee Ave.), Oak Brook (2119 Clearwater Drive) and Skokie (5328 W. Touhy Ave).

Real Urban Barbecue specializes in dine in, carryout, and private or corporate catering. Their menu features homemade BBQ sauce and slow-smoked items like their famous burnt ends, award winning ribs, pulled pork, turkey, brisket and chicken, all slowly rotated on 11 Cookshack smokers capable of smoking 12,000 pounds of meat daily. RUB also offers sandwiches, fresh salads, comfort sides. And come for the barbecue, stay for the dessert! Real Urban Barbecue has recently expanded their spread of baked goods to satisfy your sweet tooth courtesy of the Real Urban Bakery.

For more information and catering visit www.RealUrbanBBQ.com. Follow RUB on Twitter and Instagram @RealUrbanBBQ and become a fan on Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodUSO BBQ for troopsWindy City LIVE
WINDY CITY LIVE
Ryan surprises WCL audience with Potbelly sandwiches
Annoyance Theater improv troop schools 'Chew' host Carla Hall
Fundraiser prepares CPS teachers for new school year
New app connects parents to recommended local babysitters
Alternative R&B looping Artist Taylor Mallory performs 'Just Like You Told Me'
More Windy City LIVE
FOOD & DRINK
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Breakfast House opens new eatery in Lakeview
Ryan surprises WCL audience with Potbelly sandwiches
Chicago Brewhouse debuts on the Riverwalk
Mediterranean spot Cafe Bonhomme now open in the Loop
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News