The Cooking Mom creates easy-to-make holiday appetizers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get your holiday party started with some classic Christmas appetizers.The Cooking Mom, Amy Hanten, joined ABC7 with some easy-to-make recipes to get everyone in a festive mood.1 (10 ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained and squeezed dry1 (14 ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped2 cloves garlic, minced1 cup mayonnaise1/2 cup sour cream1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened1 tablespoon lemon juice3/4 cup grated parmesan cheese1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheesePreheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a small casserole dish with cooking spray. In a bowl place the cream cheese, sour cream and mayonnaise. Beat until smooth. Mix in garlic, lemon juice, artichoke hearts, spinach, mozzarella and cup Parmesan cheese. Spread evenly into baking dish. Sprinkle remaining cup Parmesan cheese on top. Bake uncovered for 20 to 25 minutes until slightly brown and bubbly. You can also hollow out a loaf of sourdough bread and place mixture in the center. Wrap in foil and bake on a cookie sheet until bread gets a little crispy and dip is warmed through. Serve right away with extra sliced fresh bread for dipping.1 can (14 ounces) jellied Cranberry Sauce1 bottle (12 ounces) Chili Sauce1 tablespoon minced onion1/4 cup Pinot Noir or dry red wine2-pound bag frozen, pre-cooked, cocktail-size meatballsWhisk together first 4 ingredients. Place frozen meatballs in a slow cooker. Pour sauce over the top. Cook on low for about 3 to 4 hours. Serve with tootpicks as an appetizer. Also great over mashed potatoes for dinner.For more recipes from The Cooking Mom, visit http://www.thecookingmom.com/