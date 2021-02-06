Super Bowl 2020

Healthy Super Bowl food ideas for Chiefs vs Buccaneers

By Michelle Corless
It's almost Super Bowl Sunday. This year, more people will be spending it at home. That means you can control the menu.

We spoke to lifestyle expert Jenn Sloan about healthy snacks for the big game.

She said you don't need to skip the traditional flavors. You can just make lighter versions.

RELATED: Bub City shares Super Bowl spread ideas as Chiefs take on Buccaneers

For dip, try making it with yogurt and serving it with veggies. If you still crave chips, you can try making your own from cauliflower crusts.

For buffalo chicken dip, try adding some cauliflower.

And when it comes to dessert, she made puppy chow that is vegan and gluten-free, using Lekkco dark chocolate spread, which was created by a Chicago couple.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksnackssnack foodsuper bowlhealthy livingsuper bowl 2020healthy recipes
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
IL Super Bowl bets cannot include novelty action, like National Anthem length
Millions likely skipped work Monday after Super Bowl: survey
JLo, Shakira shine at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
Fan caught sleeping mid-game of Super Bowl 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bloomingdale hotel shooting leaves 1 dead, several hurt: village official
CTU rejects CPS' 'best, final offer'
2nd stimulus money mix-ups and how to fix them
CPD officers reportedly attended Chicago bar party that violated COVID-19 rules
Snow artist recreates Bernie with mittens as a snowman
Deep freeze moves in, more snow on the way
Judge says woman charged in US Capitol riot can take trip
Show More
NFL writes to Biden offering all stadiums as vaccine sites
Mayor signs executive order creating standardized police misconduct process
Chicago Weather: Very cold, PM snow Saturday
Cook County gun sales spike during COVID-19 pandemic, data shows
3,200 generic Viagra pills seized from O'Hare traveler
More TOP STORIES News