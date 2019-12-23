In the kitchen with Chef Phillipe Sobon

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Alessi & Butera Market.
In our "In the Kitchen" segment we are sending our cooks out to shop - to create a dish that they love!
Today's "In the Kitchen" cook is a self-taught chef and social influencer who has appeared on the Food Network's "Cooks vs. Cons" and Fox's "MasterChef" - Phillipe Sobon!
We followed Phillipe as he shopped at the Butera Market in Des Plaines to see what ingredients he wanted to use. Then this morning, Phillipe made his dish step-by-step.
Arancini Con Funghi
2 bags of Alessi risotto con funghi
2 quarts of chicken stock
2 tbsp of butter
1 cup of pecorino cheese
6 eggs
3 cups of Alessi Italian panko breadcrumbs
1 quart of Alessi Extra virgin olive oil
1 jar of Alessi Arrabbiata sauce
Lemon zest
Basil for garnish
Alessi Sea Salt to taste
flour
1. In a large saucepan, bring chicken stock to a boil. Add 1 tbsp of butter and the Alessi risotto. Stir while boiling for 1 minute. Cover saucepan tightly and reduce heat to a simmer and cook undisturbed for 18 minutes.Remove from heat and allow to cool.
2. Combine the risotto with 1 cup of the parmesan and spread it on a sheet pan. place in the refrigerator for 1 hour.
3. Beat the eggs and the salt in a small bowl and place the Alessi breadcrumbs on a plate. Have another plate with flour on it. Heat the olive oil in a pan over medium high heat.
4. Remove the risotto from the refrigerator and use an ice cream scoop to form rice balls. Coat your hands with olive to prevent sticking. Dip each ball into the flour first then eggs and roll it in the breadcrumbs until fully coated.
5. Fry the rice balls in the oil until they are medium brown while turning them so they are colored evenly. Serve with Alessi arrabbiata, lemon zest and basil.
Salmon Fettuccine
2 lbs of boneless salmon fillets, cut into 6 fillets
2 boxes of fettuccine pasta
2 lemons
1 stick of unsalted butter
2 tablespoons of Alessi Olive oil
1 jar of Alessi Princess sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
1. Bring a large pot with water and bring to a boil with 1 tbsp of salt. Add fettuccine and cook for 7-8 minutes or al dente.
2. Preheat pan to medium heat and add 2 tbsp of butter and 2 tbsp of Alessi olive oil.
3. Place salmon fillets skin side down and cook for 4 minutes. Add 1 tbsp of lemon zest. Flip and cook for additional 3-4 minutes until fully cooked.
4. In another large pot, place the princess sauce and cook for 3-4 minutes until hot.
5. Strain the pasta, leaving 1/4 cup of pasta water. Add to princess sauce and thoroughly mix to incorporate.
6. Add salmon on top of the fettuccine
Triple Berry Panna Cotta
1 cup whole milk
2 tsp of unflavored gelatin
2 cups of heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup can sugar
1 tsp of vanilla extract
1 cup of sour cream
1 tbsp of Alessi balsamic glaze with raspberries
1 tbsp of Alessi balsamic white glaze
Handful of strawberries
Handful of blueberries
1, Place one cup of milk in a medium saucepan and add 1 packet of gelatin. Let stand for 5 minutes until gelatin is softened. Place pan over low heat until gelatin dissolves and is steaming but not boiling. 5 minutes in toal.
2. Add 2 cups of heavy whipping cream, 1/2 cup of cane sugar, 1 tsp of vanilla and salt. Continue to stir for 5 minutes until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat. Let cool for 10 minutes.
3. Add sour cream into a medium bowl and whisk continuously while adding the warm cream. Divide mixture among 6 ramekins or 6 stemless wine glasses. Refrigerate for 5 hours until fully set.
4. Take out chilled panna cottas and added the Alessi balsamic glaze, white glaze and strawberries and blueberries on top. Serve chilled.
