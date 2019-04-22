Windy City LIVE

Peapod's Next Best Round No. 1 Matchup: Chicago Mule vs. Egg White Chips

In the first round, with their ready to drink cocktail, the Chicago Distilling Company's Chicago Mule faces off against the healthy Egg White Chips from Quevos.

Peapod's Tony Stallone was on hand to reveal who will be moving on for a chance to become this year's Peapod's Next Best.

Special Peapod Offer

$20 off your next order of $75 or more for new and existing customers. **NEW** customers get 60 days free delivery.

Just visit Peapod.com and enter the code WCL2019. This offer is valid until 4/30/2019.

This segment is sponsored by Peapod.
