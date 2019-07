39th annual Taste of Chicago adds more than 30 new restaurants to vendor roster

40 five-day participants



CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 39th Annual Taste of Chicago will be held July 10-14 in Grant Park.This year, 80 restaurants will participate in the festival, including 24 pop-ups and 17 food trucks. The city said 36 of the participating food vendors are new.More than 80 eateries will participate at this year's Taste, including:Watch the video above to see the Brazilian Bowl Inc. and Luella's Gospel Bird show dishes you can "taste" at the festival!For more information or to purchase your food and beverage tickets in advance, visit TasteofChicago.us