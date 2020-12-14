Windy City LIVE

Soul food inspired by Disney Pixar film 'Soul'

Chicago chef and "Vegas Chef Prizefight" winner Lamar Moore is whipping up some dishes just in time for the premiere of Disney Pixar animated film "Soul." The movie features the voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad and Angela Bassett and is streaming on Disney+ on Friday, December 25.

Chef Lamar's cheddar chive biscuits (serves 10)

INGREDIENTS
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tsp baking powder
2 tsp sugar
tsp baking soda
tsp salt

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
cup cold butter, slightly frozen shred on box grater
3 tsp minced fresh chives
1 cup buttermilk

DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 425. In a large bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, sugar, baking soda and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs, then stir in cheese and chives. Add buttermilk and stir just until moistened. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; knead gently 8-10 times. Pat or roll dough to inch thickness; cut with a floured 2 inch biscuit cutter. Place 2 inches apart on a greased baking sheet. Bake 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.
