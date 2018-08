Summer entertaining for less with ALDI

Summer is finally here and outdoor entertaining is in full swing. How can you throw a fabulous party without breaking the bank? Think ALDI, which is the store for everything from food to décor. The selections change weekly, so there's always something new and fun to find.Food specialist Janice Stahl came by to give us some great recipes and décor ideas for your backyard bash.For more great ideas visit the ALDI Website: https://www.aldi.us/ Check out ALDI on social media:Instagram: @aldiusa Facebook: @ALDI.USA Twitter: @AldiUSA