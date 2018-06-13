WINDY CITY LIVE

Summer entertaining for less with ALDI

Summer is finally here and outdoor entertaining is in full swing. (WLS)

Summer is finally here and outdoor entertaining is in full swing. How can you throw a fabulous party without breaking the bank? Think ALDI, which is the store for everything from food to décor. The selections change weekly, so there's always something new and fun to find.

Food specialist Janice Stahl came by to give us some great recipes and décor ideas for your backyard bash.
Check out the great recipes from ALDI:
- Chicken Fajita Sheet Pan with liveGfree wraps and regular tortillas

- Fire Roasted Corn Black Bean Salad

- Lemon Blackberry Shortcakes
- liveGfree brownies
- Citrus Ginger Rosé Punch

