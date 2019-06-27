Summertime grilling recipes with American Sale

CHICAGO -- This segment was produced with and sponsored by American Sale.
American Sale is celebrating 60 years in business!
Ryan Chiaverini spent his afternoon grilling with Bob Jones, the president of American Sale, and Wade Fortin, 2-time world burger champion.
Through the end of June, buyers can apply for 60 month financing at American Sale.
On Saturday, June 29th, visit American Sale in Orland Park for their Backyard Bash! The event is free from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. There will be music, food, and raffle prizes!
When you buy a Bull Grill at American Sale, just mention "Windy City LIVE" to get a free upgrade accessory package!
BULL Outdoor and American Sale are giving away a BULL Outlaw Grill to one lucky viewer. For your chance to win, click here to enter: https://woobox.com/ji5hnn.
You have until Saturday, June 29th at 6 a.m. to enter.
To make the Bull Ultimate 4th of July All American Cheeseburger check out the recipe below!
Ingredients:
4 2oz. burger patties that are approximately inch thick
1 yellow onion, diced small
2 Tbsp Grapeseed oil or Avocado oil
1 Tbsp plus 1 tsp Bull Steak and Burger Rub or your favorite grilling spice
2 Tbsp Mayonnaise
2 Tbsp ketchup
1 Tbsp Whole Grain Mustard
2 Tbsp Pickle Relish
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon distilled white vinegar
2 soft Hamburger buns
8 dill pickles chips
2 slices ripe tomato
2 leaves fresh iceberg lettuce, torn to bun-sized pieces
1/4 cup yellow mustard
4 slices American Cheese
Sauce: In a small bowl combine mayo, ketchup, whole grain mustard, relish, sugar, and vinegar and mix thoroughly.
Onions: Using the Bull drop in Griddle plate (or a sauté pan) heat on medium high with a tsp of oil. Once the oil starts to shimmer place onion on or in and toss to coat. season with a tsp of seasoning. Reduce to medium low and stir occasionally, for about 10-15 minutes or until the onions start to brown and become slightly dry. Add a Tbsp of water or white wine to deglaze. Repeat this process until the onions become fully browned and soft.
Burgers: Using medium high heat spread a tsp of oil on the griddle (or sauté pan). Season Burgers. Once oil begins to shimmer, place burgers on griddle and do not move until bottom is fully seared and browned. Meanwhile spread yellow mustard on the raw side of the patty with a spoon. After approximately 2 to 3 minutes flip burgers mustard side down and cook for another 1 to 2 minutes. Top each patty with a slice of cheese and while the patties finish cooking, top each bottom bun with up half of spread, 4 slices pickles, 1 slice tomato, and 1 piece of lettuce. Divide onion mixture evenly and place on top of two of the patties. Place the other two patties directly on top of the onions. Transfer patty stacks to bottom bun. Top with top bun and enjoy!
For more information, please visit: www.americansale.com.
Summertime grilling recipes with American Sale
