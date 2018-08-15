Unique Drinks from the new Z Bar at The Peninsula Hotel

He started as a bartender in 2014, but Vlad Novikov has turned mixing a drink into art. He is now the Director of Cocktails and Culture at the new rooftop bar Z Bar at The Peninsula Hotel! He is the creative force behind the drink menu and stops by WCL to show us one of their signature cocktails, the Paralia, and he talks about a non-alcoholic menu item, Clear Skies, and the entire audience is getting a taste of it!
Find out more about Z Bar at The Peninsula Hotel by visiting their website: https://www.zbarchicago.com
