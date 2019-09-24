Windy City LIVE

V&V Supremo celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month, National Quesadilla Day

V&V Supremo is launching National Quesadilla Day Sept. 25! V&V stopped by WCL with their National Quesadilla Day food truck and gave away free quesadillas. Gilberto Villaseñor II, Chief Visionary Officer and one of V&V Supremo's second-generation owners joined us to help kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month and the first-ever National Quesadilla Day with chorizo quesadillas with poblano peppers.

National Quesadilla Day Food Truck Locations - FREE authentic quesadillas made with V&V Supremo's Chihuahua Brand Quesadilla Cheese will be available September 25th at the following locations:

10:15 - 11:15 a.m. | E. Illinois St. & St. Clair
Noon - 2 p.m. | W. Hubbard and N. Orleans
2:45 - 4:45 p.m. | W. Randolph St. & N. Sangamon St.

Click here for a list of Chicago area Restaurant Partners

Visit the official website for National Quesadilla Day for more info.
