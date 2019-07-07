taste of chicago

BJ's Market & Baker cooks up Taste of Chicago menu items

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 39th Annual Taste of Chicago is July 10-14 at Grant Park.

Longtime Taste of Chicago participant Chef John Meyer of BJ's Market & Baker joined ABC7 to show us what he's cooking up this year.

RELATED | 39th annual Taste of Chicago adds more than 30 new restaurants

Recipe:
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Ingredients

For the dry brine:

Chicken breast (about 5oz each) patted dry

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the dip:

1 cup butter milk

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon Louisiana-style hot sauce

For the dredge:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 T cornstarch

Sea salt

Black pepper

Vegetable oil, for frying

For the spicy coating:

1/2 cup hot frying oil

3 tablespoons cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Pickle slices, for serving

Preparation:

Directions

  1. Dry-brine the chicken: In a bowl, toss the chicken pieces with 1 tablespoon kosher salt and 1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper; cover and refrigerate overnight or up to 24 hours.

  1. Make the dip and dredge: In a bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs and hot sauce. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour and 2 teaspoons sea salt.
  2. Dredge the chicken in the flour mixture, then dip in the milk mixture, then in the flour mixture again(pressing the flour into the breast), shaking off the excess after each step.
  3. Heat the vegetable oil in a deep fryer to 350 F. Set a wire rack on top of a rimmed baking sheet and set aside. Working in batches, lower the chicken into the fryer and fry until crisp, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove the chicken and let it drain on the rack.

  1. Make the spicy coating: Carefully ladle frying oil into a medium heatproof bowl and whisk in the cayenne pepper, brown sugar, 3/4 teaspoon sea salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper, the paprika and garlic powder. Baste the spice mixture over the hot fried chicken and serve immediately; garnish with coleslaw and pickles.
