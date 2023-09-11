WATCH LIVE

Chicago crime: 13 cars vandalized at Ford Assembly Plant on Far South Side, police say

Monday, September 11, 2023 3:26AM
Thirteen cars were vandalized at the Ford Assembly Plant in the 12500 block of South Torrence Avenue on the Far South Side, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating on Sunday night after several vehicles were damaged at the Ford Assembly Plant on the Far South Side.

Police said just before 11:40 p.m. Saturday, two people got out of a dark-colored SUV and vandalized at least 13 cars in the 12500 block of South Torrence Avenue before driving off.

No one has been arrested.

This comes after several cars were broken into at the plant early Friday morning.

Police have not said if the crimes are connected.

