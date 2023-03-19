Free McDonald's Happy Meals honor 3-year-old shot, killed in Chicago in 2020

Mekhi James, 3, was on his way home to enjoy a Happy Meal when he was shot and killed while buckled into the car seat of his father's vehicle.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of volunteers came together outside two West Side McDonald's Sunday to give away Happy Meals to children in the form of a $5 voucher.

Three-year-old Mekhi James was on his way home to enjoy a Happy Meal when he was shot and killed while buckled into the car seat of his father's vehicle on June 20, 2020.

Already in its third year, "McDonald's with Mekhi" is the brainchild of his cousin Nicole McGee, who puts together the giveaway on the weekend before his birthday, attracting children from all over the area.

"By sharing something small, loved and innocent, like a Happy Meal, it's not just a way to share the Happy Meal that Mekhi should have had, but it's sharing something that kind of resembles the kids," McGee said. "They all were small, they all were loved. They all were innocent."

"Its great for them to experience this and for them to know that they're still people caring," recipient Selena Quiñones said.

But the event has grown to be about a lot more than just Mekhi. All the volunteers present on Sunday have lost a child in their family to gun violence.

Khadya Williams' son was Jeremiah Ellis Tousant. He was 9 years old when he was shot and killed inside his grandmother's Skokie apartment in May 2022.

"We're trying to have a safe spot for the kids, be safe at, to play, enjoy themselves," Williams said.

And while the ultimate goal for the event was to surpass last year's total and give away 1,000 Happy Meals between both locations, its really about much more than that. It's about remembering who these children were, not how they died.

It is why Mekhi and Jeremiah are now just two of 14 children memorialized inside an activity book, with one page for each child lost before their time.

"Jeremiah was a very sweet young boy and had an amazing smile," his mom said. "He loved dancing and playing Fortnight."

"All the pages speak to who the kids were, 'cause they weren't just a victim of gun violence," McGree said. "It's something that happened to them. It's not fair that it happened. But it's important to not let that day be their last day."